Patricia A. Doughman
Graveside services at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery will be private and for immediate family only for Patricia A. Doughman of Grafton who passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Patricia was an avid reader and those wishing to honor her life can make memorial donations in her honor to the Cedarburg Public Library. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com
Patricia was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on September 26, 1930, the daughter of the late Fred and Anne (nee Foley) Delorme. She grew up in Manitowoc, Wisconsin and was a long time resident of Cedarburg for almost 60 years. Patricia was a longtime member of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Cedarburg.
Patricia is survived by her husband K. Kenneth Doughman for 66 years, children; Patrick (Patti) Doughman, Corinne (Steven) Knab, Timothy (Jennifer) Doughman and Jeffrey (Linda) Doughman, grandchildren; Blaine Knab, Colin Knab, Haley Doughman, Aiden Doughman. Sean (Payton) Doughman and Erin Doughman and great-grandson, Ethan Knab, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and her eldest son, William Doughman.