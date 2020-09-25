1/1
Patricia A. Golembiewski
Patricia A. Golembiewski

(Nee Bonk) Reunited with her husband Jon, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, age 82. Loving mom of Jay (Lynn), Janice (Brian) Sullivan, Peter (Mary), Paul (Angie), Joseph (Wendy) and Jon Michael (Patty). Proud grandma of Sean, Samantha, Sydney, Amy, J.P., Greta, Luke, Joshua, Benjamin and Christy. Cherished sister of Audrey Bonk. Preceded in death by parents John and Katherine, siblings John, Regina, Henry, Edward, Raymond, Florentine and Bernadine.

Services will be held privately. There will be a celebration of life at a later time.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
