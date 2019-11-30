Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
Patricia A. "Pat" Gutzke

Patricia A. "Pat" Gutzke Notice
Patricia A. "Pat" Gutzke

Milwaukee - (Nee Yingling). Found peace on November 29, 2019 at the age of 73. Beloved wife of Thomas Gutzke. Loving mother of Scott (Mary) Gutzke. Cherished grandmother of Benjamin William and Nathanael Greene. Preceded in death by her mother Marion (nee Cernoch) Yingling and father Eugene Yingling. Sister to Gerald (Betty) Yingling and Dennis (the late Anna) Yingling. Sister-in-law to John (Dana) Gutzke. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

Pat and Tom loved to play cards and board games. They have also travelled extensively in their RV to all 49 states across the continent and flew to Hawaii for their 50th anniversary to complete visits to all 50 states.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Sass & Sons-Mission Hills Chapel on Friday, December 13 starting at 4PM until time of Memorial Service at 7PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 8, 2019
