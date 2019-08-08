|
Hartwig, Patricia A. (Nee Ploetz) Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 7th 2019 at the age of 83. Pat is resting cancer-free in her Heavenly Father's arms. Proceeded in death by her father Walter, her mother Dorothy and brother Tom. For 48 years, Pat was a loving wife and friend to Clarence Hartwig. Loving mother of Sue (Paul) Hutchings, Kurt Simandl and Tracy (Charlie) Falkner. Pat was a devoted grandmother to Katie (Steve), Michael, Hannah and Hayden and will be greatly missed. She was also a great-grandma to Emerson, Reagan, and Steven and a dear sister-in-law to James and Marge Hartwig. Pat is remembered and missed by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial visitation will be held from 10:30am-12:30pm Saturday, August 10th at REFORMATION EV LUTHERAN CHURCH (S39W32887 Co. Rd D, Dousman) with a service to begin at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to Reformation Ev. Lutheran Church, to WISCO or WLC.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019