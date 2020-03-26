Services
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
1314 Manitoba Avenue
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 304-5745
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Hewett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Hewett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Hewett Notice
Patricia A. Hewett

South Milwaukee - formerly Patricia Jackelen, Born to eternal life March 25, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Hewett. Loving mother of Jeffrey Jackelen, Joan Pattison, and Diane Jackelen. Proud grandmother of Joshua, Jessica, Andrew, Jeremy, Jack, Peter, Thomas, Amber, Jordan, and great-grandmother of Amenia, Tanner, Ryan, Cayson, Aiden, and Jackson. Dear sister of Kay (Earl) Moore. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be planned at a later date. Keep checking the funeral home website for further details.

Pat was a dedicated volunteer for the Travelers Aide.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
Download Now
jsonline