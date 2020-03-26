|
Patricia A. Hewett
South Milwaukee - formerly Patricia Jackelen, Born to eternal life March 25, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Hewett. Loving mother of Jeffrey Jackelen, Joan Pattison, and Diane Jackelen. Proud grandmother of Joshua, Jessica, Andrew, Jeremy, Jack, Peter, Thomas, Amber, Jordan, and great-grandmother of Amenia, Tanner, Ryan, Cayson, Aiden, and Jackson. Dear sister of Kay (Earl) Moore. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be planned at a later date. Keep checking the funeral home website for further details.
Pat was a dedicated volunteer for the Travelers Aide.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020