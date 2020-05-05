Patricia A. Jankowski
Milwaukee - (nee Drapp) Age 79 years, died peacefully and was born to Eternal Life on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Pat was the loving wife of Richard for 54 years. Born April 5, 1941 to the late Robert "Leonard" and Alice Drapp. She is further survived by Laura (Todd) Rochester and Stephanie (Jeremy) Morning and James Morning along with cousins, a goddaughter, other relatives and friends who will miss her. A memorial service will be held at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 5 to May 10, 2020.
