Patricia A. Keeker
Patricia A. Keeker

Raymond, WI - (nee Kilps) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 age 82 years. Beloved wife of Michael for 58 years. Loving mother of Debra (Tony) Wenman, Michael Jr. (Sandy), Karen (Greg) Lucey and Jim (Amy). Proud grandma of Michael, Kayla, Elizabeth, Megan, Anna, Kyra, Mike, Jimmy and Claire. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, June 6 at the funeral home from 4-6:30 pm with Funeral Service at 6:30 pm.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
JUN
6
Funeral service
06:30 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
