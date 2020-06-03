Patricia A. Keeker
Raymond, WI - (nee Kilps) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 age 82 years. Beloved wife of Michael for 58 years. Loving mother of Debra (Tony) Wenman, Michael Jr. (Sandy), Karen (Greg) Lucey and Jim (Amy). Proud grandma of Michael, Kayla, Elizabeth, Megan, Anna, Kyra, Mike, Jimmy and Claire. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Saturday, June 6 at the funeral home from 4-6:30 pm with Funeral Service at 6:30 pm.
Raymond, WI - (nee Kilps) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 age 82 years. Beloved wife of Michael for 58 years. Loving mother of Debra (Tony) Wenman, Michael Jr. (Sandy), Karen (Greg) Lucey and Jim (Amy). Proud grandma of Michael, Kayla, Elizabeth, Megan, Anna, Kyra, Mike, Jimmy and Claire. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Saturday, June 6 at the funeral home from 4-6:30 pm with Funeral Service at 6:30 pm.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.