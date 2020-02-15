|
Patricia A. Key
Fox Point - Patricia Anne Miller Key of Fox Point joined her beloved husband of 50 years on February 12, 2020 at age 95. Loved mother of Theodore (Rebecca Hendricks), Cambria, CA, and proud grandmother of Rachel Hendricks-Key, Richmond, VA. Mrs. Key was born in West Liberty, Iowa on August 7, 1924, the daughter of George and Lois Miller. She was graduated from Iowa City High School and the University of Iowa (Bachelor of Music). She married Donald Diehl Key on May 11, 1947; Don was Art Editor of the Milwaukee Journal from 1959-1975.
Mrs. Key was a well-known singer in the Milwaukee area. She was an original cast member of the Skylight Opera Company and performed in opera, concert and recital in the Midwest and on the west coast. Mrs. Key was also a long-time singer at Temple Emmanuel. She taught voice at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music as well as privately.
She always thought of herself as a homemaker. She and Donald, who preceded her in death in 1996, were married for 50 exciting years. "Never a dull moment," she always said. Their son, Ted was the light of their life - a source of continual pride and joy.
During a long illness, Donald was always grateful to have lived long enough to attend Ted and Rebecca's beautiful wedding in 1984, and then become acquainted with his only grandchild, Rachel Cara, whom he adored. A brief graveside service will be held at 4:00 p.m. February 21, 2020 at LaBelle Cemetery, Oconomowoc, WI.
