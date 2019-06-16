|
Konter, Patricia A. (Nee Gierok) 82, of Oak Creek WI, born to eternal life June 12, 2019. Loving mother of Vitus Konter and Kenneth (Pat) Konter; grandmother of Kristie (Joel) Potter; great grandmother of Lydia Potter and Madelyn Potter. Special mother to Michael Michalski. Sister of Bernice Pyka, the late Cecilia Killian and the late Albin Gierok. Daughter of the late George and the late Gunda Gierok of Independence, WI. Visitation at THE FUNERAL HOME Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5PM to 7PM. Additional visitation at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 3222 S. 29th Street on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 10AM to 10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM. Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. One of Patricia's favorite childhood memories was caring for a small chicken coop on her family's farm. Her chicks would wait for her after school, following her back to the barnyard. After graduation, Pat moved to Milwaukee to begin raising her family. She made sure that everyone was clean, clothed, and well fed by taking on sewing jobs, laundry, ironing, and babysitting. She always managed to save extra money to take the family on the train every August to visit relatives and the farms. In the 1970s she began work at K-Mart as a cashier, and then as door greeter and in the garden center. After retiring she loved to take bus tours across the country with her sister Cecilia, spending time with her granddaughters, and attending church functions. She loved to cook, liked to polka, loved Elvis, and always kept an immaculate home and yard. Rest well in God's embrace. We will miss you immensely!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019