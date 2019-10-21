|
|
Patricia A. Kropfl (nee Polakowski)
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday October 20, 2019 at the age of 79. Loving wife of the late John. Devoted mother of Lynn (Jacob) Stuker, Lori Jupp, Mel (Marshall) Berlin, JoAnn Kropfl, Sheree (Tony) Yates and the late John W. Kropfl. Proud grandma of 9 and great-grandma of 7. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Friday October 25, 2019 from 5 until 7:30 pm at the Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home. Eulogy service at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday October 26, 2019 at 10 am at St. John Paul II Parish-St. Alexander Church (1568 W. Holt Ave., Milwaukee). Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Pat's life was guided by faith and love of her family. She will deeply missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019