Kupfer, Patricia A. "Pat" (Nee Sauer) Age 83 of Grayslake, IL formerly Milwaukee at peace in Christ Aug. 8, 2019. Beloved wife of 64 years to George A. Kupfer. Loving mother of George E. (Cindy) Kupfer and Lynne A. (Steve) Hellin. Fond grandmother of Jamie Lewis, Matt (Kristin) Lewis, Geoff (Kim) Kupfer, Kastor Hellin and great grandma Cole Kupfer, Kailey Kupfer and Ethan Lewis. Visitation Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 from 5:00 until time of service 7:00 P.M. at Living Waters Assembly of God, 525 N. Atkinson Rd, Grayslake, IL Interment Fri., Aug. 16, 2019 10:00 A.M. Graceland Cemetery, 6401 N. 43rd St., Milwaukee, WI Info: Symonds-Lakes Funeral Home, Grayslake, IL (847) 543-1080
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019