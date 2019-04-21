|
Larson, Patricia A. Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the age of 87. Preceded in death by her husband Walter and son John E. Loving mother to James (Patricia) Larson. Beloved grandma to Kathryn (Drew), Sarah and Michael. Dear sister to Kathleen Matthews. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial visitation at Divine Mercy Parish (800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee) on Monday, April 29 from 9:30 to 11 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulcher cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019