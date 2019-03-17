|
|
Lee, Patricia A. (nee Lindemann) Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Age 73 years. Cherished mom of Colleen, Chris and the late Craig. Adored grandma of Craig and Casey. Dear sister of the late Bill. Throughout her life Patricia enjoyed gardening and biking; she deeply cared for and enjoyed her family. She will be fondly remembered by all that knew her. Patricia was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Arlington Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019