Patricia A. Lelinski
Patricia Ann (Pat) Lelinski (née Burns) entered into eternal life on October 6th, 2019, at the age of 76 years. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Charles, who greets her with open arms. Also preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Elsie, and her brothers Thomas and Richard. Survived by children Ann (Chad) Raden, Kristen (Alex) Ramirez, Karyn (David) Lemanczyk, Megan Lelinski, Erin Lelinski, and Andrew (Jessica) Lelinski. Further survived by grandchildren Nicholas and Lauren Raden, Samuel and Josefina Ramirez, Natalie and Leslie Lemanczyk, Blake Lelinski, Benjamin and Jack Perleberg, and Joseph, Adele, and Gabriel Lelinski. Also survived by brother Gary (Nancy) Burns, and brothers-in-law James Lelinski and Thomas Lelinski. Faithful attendee of "The Book Club." Further survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at St. Rita's Church (2318 S. 61st St. West Allis) at 12:00 PM. Visitation will be Friday at the church 10:00 AM until time of Mass. Memorials to Marquette University or to the Girl Scouts of America.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019