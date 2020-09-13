Patricia A. McNally-PagelWhitefish Bay -Patricia Ann McNally-Pagel (nee Naylen) passed away on Friday, September 11th, 2020. She is survived by her husband Donald Pagel and twin children, son Patrick McNally and daughter Julie McNally-Patricio (Jesus). She loved them dearly. Patricia was born September 1, 1944 at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, WI, to Dr. Frank Naylen and Lucille (Hardgrove) Naylen of Adell, Wis.She is the sister to the late Mary Naylen and the late Michael Naylen. She loved joining her father, a country doctor, on house calls he made to surrounding towns in Sheboygan County. Patricia graduated from Plymouth High School in 1962 and Cardinal Stritch in 1967. She taught grade school for Cudahy, Milwaukee Public Schools. She also volunteered with a Milwaukee battered women's hotline and at the burn center of St Mary's Hospital. Battling Parkinson's disease, she retired from the Archdiocese of Milwaukee school system in 2004.Patricia had the spirit of adventure and was a good backseat rider on Don's motorcycle. She loved travel. In Ireland she kept telling Don to "keep left" or die. She was the map reader. She also liked the water and sun on St. Thomas Island and hiking up a hill with Pilgrims on an Easter Sunday. Patricia was the kind of person who reached out to friends and neighbors who were hurting. Her family, neighbors and friends love her and she is in their thoughts.Visitation with safety protocols in place will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Dr., Shorewood from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 PM. Live streaming of the service will be available. See funeral home website for address. Private burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Fond du Lac, WI.Patricia enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest no matter what the circumstances! Special thanks to the staff of St. Mary's hospital!