Patricia A. Palkowski

Patricia A. Palkowski Notice
Patricia A. Palkowski

Milwaukee - (Nee Schmidt). Born to Eternal Life on April 26, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Palkowski. Loving mom of Dale, Lynn Miller, and the late Steve (the late Laura). Cherished grandma of Rob, Gregg, Tayler, Alex, Madisyn, and Sofia. Dearest sister of Louise and Tom (Ellen). Further survived by other loved relatives and friends.

At this time, private services will be held for Pat at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel. She will be laid to rest at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to either () or to Pat's family.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020
