Patricia A. Rathsack
Patricia A. Rathsack

Greendale - (Nee Lang). Entered God's loving arms November 6, 2020 at the age of 73. Loving wife of Gerald. Loving mother of Jennifer (James) Young and Joseph (Jennifer) Framnes. Loving stepmother of Timothy, David (Rhonda) and Joseph (Gail) Rathsack. Loving Grandmother of Leanna (Alex) Peterson, Leo and Joseph Framnes. Great-grandmother of Kayden Peterson. Loving step grandmother to Breanne Boyer, Brittany Boyer and John Rathsack. Great step grandmother to Hunter, Holland and Jayden Boyer. Sister of Ronald (Ann) Lang, Carol (Allen) Cozington, Kathleen (Joseph) Podewils, Marcia (William) Sanborn and Gregory (Lauren) Lang. Further survived by dear friends Sherri Duffy and Mary Larsen, nieces, nephews, and many more family and friends.

Pat loved spending time with her family and close friends. She had a passion for decorating her yard extensively for Halloween and Christmas. Spring was spent preparing her garden and plant containers for the hundreds of flowers she would fill them with. Her heart was always in Land O' Lakes, WI. There she spent time at the family cottage where her parents later retired. While there enjoying her favorite pass time fishing. Pat loved life. She left all of us with many fond memories. She is already missed.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Friday, November 20 from 9-9:45AM. Prayer Service at 9:45AM. Following the Prayer Service, a Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia will take place at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church (6060 W. Loomis Rd., Greendale) at 11AM. The church doors will open at 10:30AM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
