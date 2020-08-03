1/
Patricia A. Richmond-Broege
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. Richmond-Broege

(nee Welsch) August 3, 2020, age 86 years. Beloved wife of Larry Richmond and the late Bill Broege. Dear mother of Kevin (Kathy) Broege. Step-mother of Wade Richmond, Sherman (Jeanie) Richmond and Marci Richmond. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Patricia was a retired Registered Nurse at Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls.

Visitation Saturday, August 8th at the Harder Funeral Home from 11:00 am until time of service at 1:00 pm. Interment Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg, Wisconsin.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Harder Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Service
01:00 PM
Harder Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved