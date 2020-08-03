Patricia A. Richmond-Broege
(nee Welsch) August 3, 2020, age 86 years. Beloved wife of Larry Richmond and the late Bill Broege. Dear mother of Kevin (Kathy) Broege. Step-mother of Wade Richmond, Sherman (Jeanie) Richmond and Marci Richmond. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Patricia was a retired Registered Nurse at Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls.
Visitation Saturday, August 8th at the Harder Funeral Home from 11:00 am until time of service at 1:00 pm. Interment Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg, Wisconsin.