Patricia A. Schwartz
(nee Bladzik) - Passed away peacefully as she entered God's loving arms on April 23, 2020, at the age of 87 years. She was reunited with her beloved husband of 57 years, Arthur W. Schwartz. Proud and dear mother of six children, survived by Arthur Jr., Dawn (Steve) Hunsberger, and Maryann (Leonard) Peace. Adoring grandmother of Alex and Christine Hunsberger and Brandon Peace. Preceded in death by her children Jeffery, Debra and Christine; father and mother John and Ann Bladzik, and brother Roman. She is survived by her brother Gene (Patricia) Bladzik and sister-in-law Carol Bladzik (the late Roman). She especially enjoyed visits by nephew John Schwartz and is survived by other relatives and friends to include Bob Prudlo and "special daughter" Michelle Heinan. Patricia was a longtime resident of South Milwaukee. The center of her life was her love of family, which included her husband, children, grandchildren and sons-in-law. Patricia was a pharmacy secretary for many years at Aurora St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee. Her most joyful moments was spent traveling on family vacations, and her passion for travel was passed along to her children and grandchildren. Over the years, she never missed the opportunity to attend her children's and grandchildren's musical concerts, sporting events and graduations. She also loved summers gardening in the yard and relaxing in the company of her dear family. A devout Catholic, Patricia enjoyed attending Mass and always found comfort in the word of God. Patricia's family wishes to thank Bob Prudlo for his dedication and friendship and would also like to extend a thank you to the entire team at Azura Memory Care Center in Oak Creek and Heartland Hospice for their care, compassion and love for Patricia.
Due to current limitations on public gatherings, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020