Shalock, Patricia A. (Nee Mantor) Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 23, 2019 at the age of 79 after a long battle with cancer. Loving wife of 58 years of Michael. Cherished mom of Scott and Renee. The World's Greatest Nana to Cory and Nicole and great grandsons Andrew and Aiden. Dear sister of Sharon. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Patricia was preceded in death by her grandsons, Anthony and Michael and her brother, Raymond. She was an avid flower gardener, loved to bowl, read and go walking with her husband. Funeral Services, Monday, April 29th at 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Visitation at the funeral home from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Private Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019