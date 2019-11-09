|
|
Patricia A. "Pat" Thelen
Milwaukee - Patricia Ann Thelen "Pat"
(nee Kosanke) Died Friday, November 8, 2019 at the age of 80. Preceded in death by her dear parents Herb and Marion, and her loving brother Randy. She is survived by her husband and best friend Donald of 58 years; she is the loving mother of Michael, James (Julie), and Jill (Tony) Kotecki; her wonderful and exceptional grandchildren, Anthony and Anna Kotecki and Matthew Thelen. Also survived by her loving sister-in-law Jan Kosanke, brother and sister-in-law Ron and Janice Boesel. Also survived by her dear niece Kelly (Eric) and their children Ethan and Lucy, nephew Andrew (Lora), other nieces, nephews, and loving cousins and special friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 3-5:30 PM. Funeral service 5:30 PM with visitation to continue afterwards. Private interment Woodlawn Cemetery.
If you are so moved to remember Pat, please consider a donation to the St. Luke's Cancer Center or .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2019