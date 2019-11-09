Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:30 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Thelen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. "Pat" Thelen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. "Pat" Thelen Notice
Patricia A. "Pat" Thelen

Milwaukee - Patricia Ann Thelen "Pat"

(nee Kosanke) Died Friday, November 8, 2019 at the age of 80. Preceded in death by her dear parents Herb and Marion, and her loving brother Randy. She is survived by her husband and best friend Donald of 58 years; she is the loving mother of Michael, James (Julie), and Jill (Tony) Kotecki; her wonderful and exceptional grandchildren, Anthony and Anna Kotecki and Matthew Thelen. Also survived by her loving sister-in-law Jan Kosanke, brother and sister-in-law Ron and Janice Boesel. Also survived by her dear niece Kelly (Eric) and their children Ethan and Lucy, nephew Andrew (Lora), other nieces, nephews, and loving cousins and special friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 3-5:30 PM. Funeral service 5:30 PM with visitation to continue afterwards. Private interment Woodlawn Cemetery.

If you are so moved to remember Pat, please consider a donation to the St. Luke's Cancer Center or .

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline