|
|
Ulrich, Patricia A. "Pat" (Nee Roth) Died April 8, 2019, age 76 years. Survived by her husband, Peter, her son, Matthew Fessenbecker, sister, Judith "Jude" Westergard (nee Roth), nephew, Brad Westergard, his sons, Brandon Diaz and Benjamin Guzman, niece, Gretchen (Steve) Boulka, their two daughters, Stephanie and Anna, Peter's son, Thomas (Angela) Ulrich, their son, Alex, and Peter's daughter, Nancy (Lawrence) Maciolek, their sons, Bennett and Liam. Her warmth, kindness, generosity and delicious cooking will be missed by many other relatives and friends. Pat enjoyed life with family and friends, gardening, dancing, cooking, fishing, escaping to the cottage on Wolf Lake in Fond du Lac County and listening to a variety of music. She could really dance a polka and it is hard to find anyone who could make better spaghetti sauce. Doughnuts, dark chocolate and peanut M&Ms were among her favorites, along with a medium rare steak and baked potato. A special thank you to the caring and compassionate staff of LaSata Crossings, Cedarburg, Wisconsin, who helped Pat through her difficult, final year in a courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. A Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Chimes (13235 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield) from 2 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be mad in Pat's memory to the or the Wisconsin Humane Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019