Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Ulrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. "Pat" Ulrich

Notice Condolences Flowers

Patricia A. "Pat" Ulrich Notice
Ulrich, Patricia A. "Pat" (Nee Roth) Died April 8, 2019, age 76 years. Survived by her husband, Peter, her son, Matthew Fessenbecker, sister, Judith "Jude" Westergard (nee Roth), nephew, Brad Westergard, his sons, Brandon Diaz and Benjamin Guzman, niece, Gretchen (Steve) Boulka, their two daughters, Stephanie and Anna, Peter's son, Thomas (Angela) Ulrich, their son, Alex, and Peter's daughter, Nancy (Lawrence) Maciolek, their sons, Bennett and Liam. Her warmth, kindness, generosity and delicious cooking will be missed by many other relatives and friends. Pat enjoyed life with family and friends, gardening, dancing, cooking, fishing, escaping to the cottage on Wolf Lake in Fond du Lac County and listening to a variety of music. She could really dance a polka and it is hard to find anyone who could make better spaghetti sauce. Doughnuts, dark chocolate and peanut M&Ms were among her favorites, along with a medium rare steak and baked potato. A special thank you to the caring and compassionate staff of LaSata Crossings, Cedarburg, Wisconsin, who helped Pat through her difficult, final year in a courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. A Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Chimes (13235 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield) from 2 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be mad in Pat's memory to the or the Wisconsin Humane Society.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.