Patricia Ann "Patti" Best
1931 - 2020
Patricia Ann Best "Patti"

Passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Friday, May 8, 2020. Born on March 25, 1931, Patricia joined her mother Helen Best, father Frank Despins, and her brothers Frank and Bill in Heaven. Patricia is survived by her 7 children: Diane (Pete) Lazewski, Danny Kruszka, Nancy (Paul) Janczak, Neal (Sandy) Kruszka, Cathy (Rob) Lengyel, Cheri (John) Schultz, and Jill (Craig) Janczak. Further survived by her grandchildren: Cheryl (Dave), Adam (Nidhi), Derek, Jeremy, Jason (Li), Tiffany (Nate), Ashley (Jeff), Matthew, David, Taylor, and Amanda. Also survived by 9 great-grandchildren. Always young-at-heart, she went through life with a song in her heart, a dance in her step, and a smile in her eyes. She loved deeply and was loved back. A special thank you to Stephanie and the staff at the Lutheran Home; and nurse Bob and Chaplain George from Allay Hospice for such compassionate care.

Private Service Will Be Held






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
