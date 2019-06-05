|
|
Byrne, Patricia Ann "Carroll" Our beloved Patty died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the age of 76 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Joseph and Kathryn Carroll. She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth of 54 years. Cherished mother of four: Tim (Sharlene) Byrne, Kathleen (Mark) Sexton, Peggy (Steve) Loebner and Mary (Blake) Stuckey. Beloved grandmother to Patrick, Owen, Declan and Nora Byrne; Meaghan, Joe, Emmett and Lauren Sexton; Keira and Shannon Loebner; and Kathryn, Maggie and Michael Stuckey. She will also be dearly missed by her siblings, nieces, nephews and many other family members and friends. Patty embodied a generous heart, always had a smile on her face and had a love for those who needed help, especially the less fortunate. She graduated from Delavan-Darien High School and then from the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, MN, with a BA in Sociology. After graduation she worked for Catholic Charities in St. Paul. She married Kenneth in June, 1965 and after two years at Fort Sheridan, IL, they moved to Wauwatosa where they spent the next 52 years raising their family and being active members in St. Jude the Apostle School and Parish. Patty had a strong passion for social justice which she carried out in so many ways in her life- from her first work at Catholic Charities; her volunteer work at St. Jude School, Divine Savior Holy Angels and Marquette High School; her work at Hope Network, and tutoring at inner city Catholic schools. Because of these accomplishments and her love of family and friends, she was awarded the St. Catherine Award by the Alumnae Association of the College of St. Catherine in 2004 and the Spirit of St. Jude Parent Alumni Award in 2006. She showed a great example putting family first along with helping the less fortunate to all her children and grandchildren. The family expresses their heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Shorehaven Facility in Oconomowoc for their loving care during Patty's stay there and to the Vitas nurses who provided such affectionate care to our mom and family during the last week of her life. A visitation will be held at ST. JUDE APOSTLE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 734 Glenview Ave. Wauwatosa, WI, on Tuesday, June 11 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM followed with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Private Interment following Mass will be at St. Andrew's Cemetery in Delavan, WI. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Ben's Community Meal, 1015 N. 9th Street, Milwaukee, 53233 and/or HOPE Network, N88 W17658 Christman Road, Menomonee Falls, 53051.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 5 to June 9, 2019