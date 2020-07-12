Patricia Ann Curtis(Nee Nell) Passed away May 13, 2020, at age 78. Loving wife of James Curtis. Beloved sister of Tom (Bobbi) Nell of FL. Special aunt of Dr. Tiera (Dr. Jeremy Weiss) Nell-Weiss of CO. Dear sister-in-law of Jerry Curtis and Jeff (Rosie) Curtis. Also loved by nieces, nephews, great-niece, great-nephews, other family and friends.Pat retired as an Occupational Therapist from MPS after 25 years. She was a longtime volunteer at the Zoo.If desired, memorial donations may be made in Pat's name to the Milwaukee County Zoo.Private services for the family will be held at a later date.