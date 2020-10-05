1/1
Patricia Ann Groh
Patricia Ann Groh

(nee Miller) (Berndt) Passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 age 83 years. Loving mother of Christopher (Vivian) Berndt, Mary Pat Volz, Eileen (DuWayne) Wieczorek, Barbara (Kirk) Verbeck, Yvonne (Stephen) Bacon and Coleen (Steve) Martin. Proud grandma of 13 and great-grandma of 9. Further survived by brother John (Christine) Miller, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by son James Berndt, sister Marilyn (the late John) Spangler and sister Kathryn.

Pat graduated from Misercordia School of Nursing and Alverno College.

Family and friends will gather on Friday October 16 at the funeral home from 1-3 pm. Memorial service at 3:00 pm. Due to covid-19 precautions social distancing and face coverings are required.

If so desired, Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
OCT
16
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
