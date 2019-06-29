|
Huck, Patricia Ann Age 79, peacefully earned her angel wings on June 17 2019. Loving wife of the late Robert. Beloved mother of Cynthia (the late Jeffrey), Lanette (the late Donald), Curt (Carol), the late Anthony, the late Pamela (Ray) and Holly (Richy). Beloved grandmother to Lance (Kristen), Nicki (Jason), Sarah (Jay), Robert (Darlene), Brittany, Josh, Anthony, Steven, Ashley, Thomas (Natalie), Nicholas (Cruz), Amanda (Soloman), Nathan (Ashley), Bobbie, Dalton (Deisi), Justin (Ashley) and Zach (Desiree). Beloved Great Grandmother to Devin, Haley, Cameron, Neveah, Kayla, Stacy, Brooklyn, Emma, Grace, Myles, Leah, Jaslene, Analyce, Robert Jr, Mackenzie, Mimi, Leila, Cashton, Bebo, Brandyon, Gavin, Beverly, Chase, Bradley, Rosie, Antonio, Karizma, Jaceyon, Braylon, Cameron, Zaria, Jordan and Zach Jr. Relaxed Great Great- Grandmother to Kyla Jr. Further survived by sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and special friends, Thomas, Laura, David, Briana and many loving friends. She will be missed dearly.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2019