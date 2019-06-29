Services
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Huck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Huck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Huck Notice
Huck, Patricia Ann Age 79, peacefully earned her angel wings on June 17 2019. Loving wife of the late Robert. Beloved mother of Cynthia (the late Jeffrey), Lanette (the late Donald), Curt (Carol), the late Anthony, the late Pamela (Ray) and Holly (Richy). Beloved grandmother to Lance (Kristen), Nicki (Jason), Sarah (Jay), Robert (Darlene), Brittany, Josh, Anthony, Steven, Ashley, Thomas (Natalie), Nicholas (Cruz), Amanda (Soloman), Nathan (Ashley), Bobbie, Dalton (Deisi), Justin (Ashley) and Zach (Desiree). Beloved Great Grandmother to Devin, Haley, Cameron, Neveah, Kayla, Stacy, Brooklyn, Emma, Grace, Myles, Leah, Jaslene, Analyce, Robert Jr, Mackenzie, Mimi, Leila, Cashton, Bebo, Brandyon, Gavin, Beverly, Chase, Bradley, Rosie, Antonio, Karizma, Jaceyon, Braylon, Cameron, Zaria, Jordan and Zach Jr. Relaxed Great Great- Grandmother to Kyla Jr. Further survived by sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and special friends, Thomas, Laura, David, Briana and many loving friends. She will be missed dearly.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline