Patricia Ann "Patsy" Ruplinger
Patricia "Patsy" Ann Ruplinger

(née Dolan) Born to Eternal Life August 17, 2020 age 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Ruplinger Sr. Dear mother of Joseph A. Ruplinger Jr., Rosie (Mick) Cote and Terri (Steve) Bauer. Loving grandmother of Ben Smedema, Veronica and Jessica Bauer. Sweet aunt of Kimberly (Deb) Hess, Heidi (Mark) Plato and Yvette (Denys) Blazer. Also survived by extended relatives and many friends.

Due to the safety risks of COVID 19, a small private service to include close family relatives (invitation only) will be held on Friday, August 21st at 6:00 pm at Schramka Funeral Home W164 N 9034 Water St. Menomonee Falls, WI 53051. At a later date a celebration of her life will be held to include all her relatives and friends.

Her family would like to give special thanks to the wonderful healthcare team at Froedtert Of Menomonee Falls Hospital who took great care of our beloved "Cookie" and who went above and beyond to accommodate our family's needs and concerns.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Service
06:00 PM
Schramka Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
2622510330
