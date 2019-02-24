|
Singer, Patricia Ann (nee Czarnyszka) At the age of 84, went peacefully to join her husband Norman on February 22, 2019. Loving mom of Gregory (Cindy), Frederick (Cathy), and Cheryl (Tom) Sperl. She loved her grandchildren, Kelly (Dave) Sparacino, Monica Krueger, Jennifer (Todd) Coffey, Stephen (Kelsey) Sperl, Sarah (Chris) Daskam, and Nicole Sperl. You always knew with her radiant smile how proud and blessed she was to have her great-grandchildren, Drew, Griffin, Isabelle, Mia, Declan, Mila, Hudson, Isla, Skylar, and Sullivan. Fond sister of Bev (Bob) Picago and proceeded in death by brother Ray Carney. Survived by her sister in laws Carol Wojcuik and Betsie Carney. Special thanks for the passionate care given at Care Age of Brookfield and Allay Hospice. Visitation Tuesday, February 26th from 4:30-7:00 PM at the Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Service at 7:00 PM. Private entombment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019