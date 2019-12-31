|
|
Patricia Anne "Nanie" Bernoski
Menomonee Falls - (nee Luedke)
Found peace on Dec. 30, 2019. Age 86 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hon. Ronald G. Bernoski. Loving mom of Robin (Dan Zitzke) Bernoski and Ronna (Brian) Van Hoof. Proud nanie of Taylor, Matthew, and Emma Van Hoof. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Private Family Services will be held. If desired, memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation or Pancreatic Cancer Research are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020