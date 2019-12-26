|
|
Patricia Anne "Pat" (nee Weir) Hemmer
Milwaukee - Patricia Anne "Pat" (nee Weir) Hemmer, 92, was surrounded by the overflowing love of her children and grandchildren as she entered into glorious, eternal life, on Friday, December 20 at the Milwaukee Catholic Home.
Pat was born on June 12, 1927, in Ontonagon, Michigan to Lyle and Elsie (Stortors) Weir. The family moved to Milwaukee where she attended Maryland Avenue School. The family then moved to Portland, Oregon where she attended Grant High School. After graduation, Pat returned to Milwaukee, graduated from Prospect Avenue Secretarial School and began working for Capital Airlines. Through a mutual friend, she was introduced to the love of her life, Jim. They married on September 16, 1950 and were married for over 67 years. She was blessed with 7 children that survive her: Mary Beth (Al) Japely; John (Cathy Pinter); Peter (Jackie); Annie (Mike) Gallagher; Martha (George) Knezic; Paul (Susan Imlay); Jamie. Very proud grandmother to 14 grandchildren: Elizabeth (Todd) Nicholas, Ian (Carolyn) Japely; Nina Grace Hemmer; Michael (Jenn), Christopher (Cyndi) and Cora (Gerardo Meraz) Hemmer; Andrew (Holly) Rhodes and Katie Rhodes; Anna, Thomas, Emily, and Elisabeth Knezic; Matthew and John Hemmer. Adoring great-grandmother of 11. She is also survived by her dear and loving sister Kathy (Kent) Howell of Portland, Oregon; sister-in-law Theresa Hemmer of Zanesville, Ohio, many nieces and nephews, special friends, and relatives. Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband, parents, brother Jack, sister-in-law Sheila Weir, and granddaughter Katie.
Pat was loved by so many. Always the picture of grace and elegance, she devoted her life to her family and was the most awesome cook, baker, mom, and grandma. She loved Agatha Christie, British comedy, and reading the Portland Oregonian. Our love for her will be eternal--forever in our hearts, minds, and souls. We take comfort and rejoice in knowing she has found wholeness in God's heart, that she is free from Parkinson's Disease, and is together forever with our dad and loved ones.
The family will greet relatives and friends Friday, January 3, from 8:30-10:00 A.M. at Old St. Mary's Catholic Church, 855 N. Broadway St., Milwaukee, WI 53202. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. A reception will follow. Burial will be in the spring at Holy Family Cemetery, Ontonagon, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pat's name may be made to foundations devoted to addressing Parkinson's disease, at either parkinson.org or michaeljfox.org
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the skilled nursing staff of 3 East at the Milwaukee Catholic Home for their loving care of Pat.
"A Mother Loves Like No Other"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019