Patricia B. KubczakGermantown - Born to Eternal Life on August 1, 2020 at age 84. Lovingly survived by her children Michael (Jill) Kubczak, Jerry Kubczak, Kathy (Pat) Belzer, Bill Kubczak, Laura (David) Sell and Maria (Jim) Wang. Beloved grandma of many grandchildren and one great grandchild. Dear sister of Martin Mezei. She will be loved, remembered and missed by many other relatives and friends. Patricia is preceded in death by her dearly missed husband Robert and by her parents Martin and Laura Mezei.Patricia enjoyed traveling, reading, gardening, bird watching and nature. She was a devoted friend to many and cherished many long-time friendships. Her unwavering kindness and gentile smile will never be forgotten.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private interment will take place at St. Adalbert Cemetery.