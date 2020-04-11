|
Patricia Balistreri
Born September 19, 1924 - Died April 10, 2020, at the age of 95 years old.
Born on a boat as her mother was heading to their family homeland of Selia-Sicilia, Italy, she lived her life as a proud Sicilian American. She was a loving daughter, sister and aunt. Preceded in death by her parents Gaetano and Anna, sister Mary, brother Sylvester (Sal), nephew Joseph, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
As Patricia was never married or had children of her own, she showed unconditional love for her nephews Thomas (Mary), Victor, Joseph (Maureen) and Robert raising them most of their lives. She also leaves behind a niece Deanna (Chuck) Hendrickson and four great-nephews and three great-nieces.
She was extremely proud of being a City of Milwaukee employee her entire career. First starting off working for the Milwaukee Fire Department and ending her career at City Hall. She never hesitated to share her stories of working for the City of Milwaukee. She always hosted the Sunday lunch where it was a full family gathering sharing stories of the past and discussing the current events. Her talent of Italian heritage cooking was a true testament of her love for her homeland.
Pat was always there for anyone needing help and now is the time for us to be there for her. We had pegged her to live to 100 years old but this was cut short with her getting the coronavirus. We are all extremely appreciative of the loving care she received in her later years of life from Always Best Care, Community Care, Allis Care Center and West Allis Memorial Hospital.
Now is her time to join her family and friends in a much brighter and happier place.
"Aunt Pat, you will be greatly missed by those you leave behind." Peace be with you.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020