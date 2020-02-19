|
|
Patricia Bauer
Born to eternal life on Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Charles (Chuck), loving sister of Barbara Buday (the late Robert), proud Aunt of Brad Buday (Melissa), Lora Penza (Michael), Krista Jones, Cara Puerner, Judith Bauer and James Bauer. Pat was also blessed with many beloved cousins and friends.
Pat, a long term employee of the Fulton Company, was the manager of Customer Service. Pat and Chuck enjoyed traveling especially to door County. They frequently took long day trips to explore Wisconsin.
After her retirement Pat volunteered to various organizations in West Allis. Pat was preceded in death by the love of her life Chuck, her parents Harold and Cecelia Puerner, sister Mary Puerner, Brothers William Puerner and Leo Puerner (late Janice), brother in law Robert Buday and niece Debbie Janick.
Special thanks to her faithful and helpful friends Ruth and the late Richard Flayter. Grateful thanks to Brad and Melissa Buday for their help and many thanks to Dr Michael Dawson for his many years of care.
Visitation Monday, Feb 24, 2020 at MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP PARISH 2322 S. 106th St., West Allis from 10:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon. Interment at Mt. Olivet Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Capuchin Community Services 1702 W Walnut St. Milwaukee, WI 53205.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020