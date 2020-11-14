Patricia "Patti" BellBrookfield - Patricia Bell went home to our Lord on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, age 85 years. Patti was preceded in death by her dear mother, Wilma Powers (nee Tubbs) and her beloved grandmother "Mimi". She is survived by her cousins, Philip (Kathy) Braatz of Watertown, WI and Janet (Dr. William) Hintzman of San Diego CA and their families. Patti loved her cousins and also had many wonderful friends and caring neighbors. Patti was a firecracker and would say that it was because of the "Italian" in her blood. She also had an innate sense of people calling herself a bit of a psychic. Patti loved her dogs in recent years, Cocoa and Peanut. Patti also loved the hottest of summer days where she'd spend endless hours outside gardening and doing yardwork. She also enjoyed cooking and especially enjoyed decorating her home for the holidays. A stroke took away Patti's independence but she maintained her spunk and wit and always remembered people, places and important dates. She liked to reminisce about her childhood with family and friends and had lots of love to share. Patti will be greatly missed. Visitation Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Wisconsin Memorial Park - Chapel of the Flowers 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.