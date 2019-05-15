Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Bergles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia "Pat" Bergles

Notice Condolences Flowers

Patricia "Pat" Bergles Notice
Bergles, Patricia "Pat" (Nee Schneider) Found peace May 8th, 2019 at the age of 84. Loving wife of the late Wally G. Bergles. Survived by sons Michael (Jo Ann) and Robert (Debbie) Bergles, and daughter Susan Aiken (nee Bergles). Proud grandma of Joseph (Missy), James (Alissa), and Benjamin (Cristi). Great-grandma of Gwen, Garhett, Casey, Jackson, and Sienna. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by son-in-law Bob Aiken. Special thank you to the staff and friends at Library Square, and the staffs of Aurora West Allis Medical Center ICU and Zilber Hospice for their compassionate care. Visitation Sunday, May 19th, 1 PM to 3 PM, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Road, Hales Corners. Memorial service at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friends of the West Allis Library.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline