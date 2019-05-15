|
Bergles, Patricia "Pat" (Nee Schneider) Found peace May 8th, 2019 at the age of 84. Loving wife of the late Wally G. Bergles. Survived by sons Michael (Jo Ann) and Robert (Debbie) Bergles, and daughter Susan Aiken (nee Bergles). Proud grandma of Joseph (Missy), James (Alissa), and Benjamin (Cristi). Great-grandma of Gwen, Garhett, Casey, Jackson, and Sienna. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by son-in-law Bob Aiken. Special thank you to the staff and friends at Library Square, and the staffs of Aurora West Allis Medical Center ICU and Zilber Hospice for their compassionate care. Visitation Sunday, May 19th, 1 PM to 3 PM, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Road, Hales Corners. Memorial service at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friends of the West Allis Library.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2019