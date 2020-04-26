Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Falls Church, OPC
(W156N7356 Pilgrim Rd
Menomonee Falls, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
Falls Church, OPC
W156N7356 Pilgrim Rd
Menomonee Falls, WI
Milwaukee - Patricia Josephine Binter (nee Allen) entered eternal life Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the age of 73. Pat was born in Sault Ste. Marie, MI to Robert and Dorothy Allen. She enjoyed family time, crocheting, fishing, deer hunting, the beach, and the music of Andrea Bocelli. Pat is survived by her former husband Edward F. Binter, Jr. and their three daughters Sarah (John Mortensen) Millay, Andrea (Gary) Gracyalny, Rebecca (Joe) Jahnz, her grandson Simon Jahnz, her four sisters Rosemary (Mel) Schoessow, Judy (Jerry) Dodge, Roberta (George) Johnson, and Nancy McCabe, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and life-long friends Betty and Mary. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00am followed by a memorial service at 11:30 am at Falls Church, OPC (W156N7356 Pilgrim Rd, Menomonee Falls, WI).

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020
