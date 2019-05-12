|
|
George, Patricia C. (Nee Puchalla) Born to Eternal Life on Friday, May 10, 2019. Age 88. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. George Sr. Loving mother of John (Cindi) George, Joseph A. (Sue) George Jr., Ann Marie (Bill) Young, and Kathleen Marie (Mark) Pocian, Leo J. (Gina Ramazini) George, and Jean Marie (Roger) Pyzyk. Proud grandmother of Gianna, Jenny, Stephanie, Janelle, David, Amy, Kristen, Collin, Stephanie, and 12 great-grandchildren. Cherished and loving sister of Rita (Jim) Sendelbach and Phyllis (George) George. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and will be missed by numerous friends as a longtime supporter of the St. Francis Lions Club. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 4-7PM. Vigil service at 7PM. Mass of Christian Burial at ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON, 12700 W. Howard Ave. New Berlin, on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 10AM. Burial at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Cudahy.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 12 to May 15, 2019