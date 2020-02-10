|
|
Patricia C. Palabrica
Reunited with her husband Alejandro on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the age of 93.
Loving mother of Theresa M. (Stan Hom), Cynthia L., Alejandro R. (Susan), Christopher A. (Elsie) and Anthony R. (Michelle). Dear grandmother of Sayler and Miguel Palabrica, Sam Hom, Alex Palabrica, Scott Hom, Helen, George and Henry Palabrica-Schorse, and Piper Palabrica. Also survived by lifelong friends.
Visitation Wednesday, Feb 12, at 9:30 AM at St. Robert Catholic Church, 4019 N. Farwell Ave., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020