Services
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Robert Catholic Church
4019 N. Farwell Ave.
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Robert Catholic Church
4019 N. Farwell Ave.
Patricia C. Palabrica

Patricia C. Palabrica Notice
Patricia C. Palabrica

Reunited with her husband Alejandro on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the age of 93.

Loving mother of Theresa M. (Stan Hom), Cynthia L., Alejandro R. (Susan), Christopher A. (Elsie) and Anthony R. (Michelle). Dear grandmother of Sayler and Miguel Palabrica, Sam Hom, Alex Palabrica, Scott Hom, Helen, George and Henry Palabrica-Schorse, and Piper Palabrica. Also survived by lifelong friends.

Visitation Wednesday, Feb 12, at 9:30 AM at St. Robert Catholic Church, 4019 N. Farwell Ave., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
