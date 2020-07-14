1/1
Patricia Carriveau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Carriveau

Carriveau, Patricia L. (nee White)

Born to Eternal Life on Monday July 13th, 2020 at the age of 86. Loving wife of 60 years to the late William N. Carriveau. Devoted mother of Diane (Todd Larson) Carriveau, Michael (Jill) Carriveau, and late son-in-law Steven R. Krueger. Proud grandma of Lisa (Brett) Prost, Ryan (Christina) Carriveau, the late Brandon Carriveau, and step- grandma to Michael (Tricia) Krueger. Grandma Great to Jackson, Isaac, Audrey Carriveau, Mia and Liam Prost, and Marina and Mitchell Krueger. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Pat loved her family dearly and was happy to tell you about them every chance she got.

A private family burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
16880 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 901-1140
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved