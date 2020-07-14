Patricia Carriveau

Patricia CarriveauCarriveau, Patricia L. (nee White)Born to Eternal Life on Monday July 13th, 2020 at the age of 86. Loving wife of 60 years to the late William N. Carriveau. Devoted mother of Diane (Todd Larson) Carriveau, Michael (Jill) Carriveau, and late son-in-law Steven R. Krueger. Proud grandma of Lisa (Brett) Prost, Ryan (Christina) Carriveau, the late Brandon Carriveau, and step- grandma to Michael (Tricia) Krueger. Grandma Great to Jackson, Isaac, Audrey Carriveau, Mia and Liam Prost, and Marina and Mitchell Krueger. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Pat loved her family dearly and was happy to tell you about them every chance she got.A private family burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery