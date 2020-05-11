Patricia Cecilia O'Loughlin88, passed away peacefully on May 9 at her home in Clement Manor, Greenfield, Wisconsin. The daughter of Stanley and Sophia Dziedzic, Pat was born and raised in Milwaukee, attended Pulaski High School and Cardinal Stritch University, and taught in the Milwaukee and Elmbrook Public Schools.Pat treasured her Catholic faith, and for more than half a century was active in many ministries and organizations at St. Gregory the Great, Immaculate Heart of Mary, and Mary, Queen of Heaven parishes.Pat is survived by her husband James, to whom she was married for 62 years, and their children Michael (Donna), the Rev. Patrick, Thomas (Christine), and Kathryn (David) Reimer. She is the beloved grandmother of Sophie, Sean, and Lindsay O'Loughlin, and Aidan, Collin, and Finlay Reimer. Predeceased by brothers Eugene and Robert and sisters Evelyn (Chick) Nirschl, Arlene Neelsen, and Nita Rasmann. Pat is further survived by her sister-in-law Shirley Dziedzic, and by many nieces, nephews, and friends.A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials suggested to the House of Peace or Mother of Perpetual Help Parish in West Allis.