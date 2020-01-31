Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Plantenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Connelly Plantenberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Connelly Plantenberg Notice
Patricia Connelly Plantenberg

St. Joseph, MN - A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Patricia "Patty or Patsy" Connelly Plantenberg. Patty died peacefully in her home with her husband at her side in St. Joseph, MN on Sunday, January 26th, 2020 from a degenerative neurological disorder. She was 70 years old.

A visitation will take place after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5th, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph, MN.

Patty was born in Preston, MN on December 6th, 1949. She grew up in Foley, MN and attended both Foley High School and Cathedral High School in St. Cloud, MN.

While she had many educational and professional accomplishments, her true passion was her dedication to family and friends. She loved fiercely, handed out grace freely, and never failed to light up a room with her smile. She could often be found sewing blankets for family and friends late into the night. She always wanted people to know they could wrap themselves in her love and kindness whenever they needed it most.

Patty is survived by her husband of 32 years, John Plantenberg; son and daughter-in-law Keith and Justa Zawacki; daughter and son-in-law Jessica and Mike Heenan, and daughters Joan Albano, Andi Peters, and Sarah Plantenberg; grandchildren, Richard and Lea Zawacki ,Mabel Heenan, Bernie and Toby Albano, and Roxene Peters; sisters Peg Schwob, MaryKay Vansteenburg, and Marianne Connelly; and many more close family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Isabel Connelly; brothers, Tom and Keith Connelly; and sisters Jan Barnett and Mary Jane Connelly Greene.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Croix Hospice in Sartell, MN.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline