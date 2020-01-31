|
Patricia Connelly Plantenberg
St. Joseph, MN - A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Patricia "Patty or Patsy" Connelly Plantenberg. Patty died peacefully in her home with her husband at her side in St. Joseph, MN on Sunday, January 26th, 2020 from a degenerative neurological disorder. She was 70 years old.
A visitation will take place after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5th, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph, MN.
Patty was born in Preston, MN on December 6th, 1949. She grew up in Foley, MN and attended both Foley High School and Cathedral High School in St. Cloud, MN.
While she had many educational and professional accomplishments, her true passion was her dedication to family and friends. She loved fiercely, handed out grace freely, and never failed to light up a room with her smile. She could often be found sewing blankets for family and friends late into the night. She always wanted people to know they could wrap themselves in her love and kindness whenever they needed it most.
Patty is survived by her husband of 32 years, John Plantenberg; son and daughter-in-law Keith and Justa Zawacki; daughter and son-in-law Jessica and Mike Heenan, and daughters Joan Albano, Andi Peters, and Sarah Plantenberg; grandchildren, Richard and Lea Zawacki ,Mabel Heenan, Bernie and Toby Albano, and Roxene Peters; sisters Peg Schwob, MaryKay Vansteenburg, and Marianne Connelly; and many more close family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Isabel Connelly; brothers, Tom and Keith Connelly; and sisters Jan Barnett and Mary Jane Connelly Greene.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Croix Hospice in Sartell, MN.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020