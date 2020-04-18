Services
Patricia Czarnecki Notice
Patricia Czarnecki

(Nee Kufel) Passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at age 100. Beloved wife of the late Arnie. Loving mother of Dale (Sue) and Marc (Luanne) Czarnecki and Denise (Steve) Simeth. Dear grandmother of Sheila Pfleger, Stephanie (Aron Hlavinka), Christopher (Beth) and Chad Czarnecki, and Holly (Arnold) De Jong, and great-grandmother of Cali, Maya, Mary, Noah, Ryan, Michael, Paxton and Rhys. Also survived by Godchildren Bob, Rich and Kelly, nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to the CNA's at Hales Corners Care Center who cared for Mom the past 6 1/2 years.

At the family's request, private services were held. A gathering celebrating Mom's 100 years of life will be held later this year when her flowers are in bloom.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
