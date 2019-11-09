|
|
Patricia D. Graham
Milwaukee - Passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, age 92. She was born on July 7, 1927 in London, England. Patricia is survived by her children Susan (Keith) Meulemans, Jeffrey Graham, her grandchildren Nick (Cindy) Graham, Melissa (Luke) Feldner, Matt Meulemans, Graham (Bobbi) Meulemans; her great grandchildren Anatalya and Cadel Graham, Zoe and Josiah Feldner and Emmett Meulemans. She is survived by her sister Audrey Cole of England. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Donald Paul Graham, son Terry Graham, sister, Dorothy Philpott and parents Leonard and Dorothy Dunn.
Gathering will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 11AM-12PM. Inurnment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
A special thanks to Heritage Senior Living in Elm Grove and Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 17, 2019