Patricia D. Shipley
Oak Creek - On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Patricia "Pat" Dorothy Shipley passed away unexpectedly at the age of 89 years.
Patricia was a pioneer. Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, she graduated from the University of Manitoba in 1951 and moved to Atlanta to work. There she met and married her husband, Herman, in 1960 and began raising a family. She was naturalized as a U.S. citizen in 1964, and later went back to work as a statistician for the Federal Communication Commission in Washington, D.C. She retired in 1993.
She made an impression on everyone she met and maintained a wide circle of friends around the world throughout her life. Spending time with family and friends was her greatest joy. Naturally self-reliant, she was also a source of strength for her family in difficult times. Patricia was curious about life and always wanted to know how things worked which led to a wide range of interests and hobbies. Patricia and Herman traveled widely around the country and the world.
Pat was preceded in death by parents and her brother, Peter. Patricia supported her children in all their endeavors. Her three children, Audrey, Andrew, and Howard, have lost their biggest fan, a significant and influential person in their lives, and a piece of their hearts that can never be replaced. She also had a special place in her heart for her eight grandkids - Alexander (Audrey & Al), Owen and Elle (Andrew & Laura) and Ryan, Olivia, Patrick, Maggie and Tommy (Howard & Liz). Her husband Herman lost his friend, his wife, the love of his life.
There will be a gathering to place her ashes at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove on October 31, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019