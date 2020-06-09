Patricia D. Williamson (nee Raper)Patty passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020, at the sweet old age of 98.Beloved mother of Sidney (aka "Mike") (Holly) Williamson. Darling grandmother of Mike (Alice) Williamson, Liz (Joe) Doyle, Lisa (Greg) Fohey and Seth (Lindsey) Kimmel. Adored great-grandmother of Bailey Williamson, Jesse Starr, Sydney Collins, JP Doyle, Dale Kimmel, Brian (Susan) McQuaid.Patty was born in La Crosse, WI to Rose and Harry Raper. As an adult she was an east-side Milwaukee resident, late of Juneau Village and Laurel Oaks. She was a proud long-time employee of M&I Bank and a volunteer docent at the Pabst Mansion.Thanks to all the kind, caring people at Juneau Village, Milwaukee Catholic Home, East Castle and Laurel Oaks who made Patty's final years so special. An extra loving thank-you goes out to Patty's favorite Nurse Ashley.A bright spirit and loving heart has passed. She will be sadly missed. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic a celebration of Patty's life will be held at a later date.