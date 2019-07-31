Resources
Patricia Dawn (Pat) Gosenheimer

Patricia Dawn (Pat) Gosenheimer Notice
Gosenheimer, Patricia Dawn (Pat) 61 of Clearwater, Florida died on July 24, 2019. She was born on April 8, 1958, to Gerald C. and Dorothy A. (Stempfhuber) Gosenheimer. She is survived by her beloved mother, Dorothy, sisters, Terry (Robert) Crevensten, Gloria "Gigi" (Jon) Hafemann, and nieces and nephews, Ben and Samantha Crevensten, Kathryn and Andrew Hafemann. Pat was a pediatric nurse at Sable Palms in Largo, Florida, for 17 years. Her love of children and her compassionate care for all patients made her an outstanding nurse. Pat loved her dogs, Sweet Pea and Kiki. She was also a devoted Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan and was a season ticket holder for 20 years. Memorial service will be held on August 4th at 11:00am at Grace Lutheran Church, 715 6th Ave, Grafton, WI. Donations and memorials can be made to the or the Humane Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019
