Patricia E. "Pat" JakobiAge 85, of New Berlin, found peace in the early morning of Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Season's Hospice.Pat was born January 16, 1935, on the family farm in Grafton, WI to Edwin and Julia (nee Langers) Schneider. She graduated from Port Washington High School in 1953. She married Harry F. Jakobi on August 24, 1957 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Port Washington and together they had three children.Pat was an active member of the New Berlin Senior citizens group since April of 1998. She was president of the senior club from 2014-15; a member of the kitchen band, member of the choir and served on the Memorial committee. She was also a member of the recreation and travel committees and a Red Hat lady. She has been chairperson of the sunshine committee (and topped off her report every meeting with a joke) and led the club in singing God Bless America before every club meeting.Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Harry F. Jakobi; siblings Maxine, Doris, Elmer, Laverne, Earl, Cyril, Roman, Leo, and Edwin. She is survived by her children Jodi (Jim) Anderson, John (Denise) Jakobi, and Chuck Jakobi. Proud grandma of Mike (Kim) Anderson, Nicole (Eric) Hebert, Holly, Hannah, Brook, Brittany and Bridget Jakobi. Great-Grandma to Cassidy, Emily, Jonathan and Molly Anderson and Sylvia Hebert. Further survived by her sister Ruth Schneider; sisters-in-law Virginia Schneider and Janet Schneider; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Roger and Mavis Liebzeit. She is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends and good, long-time neighbors.A Mass will be held at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 16000 W. National Ave, New Berlin, on Saturday September 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. In remembrance of Pat's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be to the Parkinson's Association; Lewy Body Dementia Organization or the ALS Foundation.All current social safety practices will be observed to facilitate safe assembly; including the wearing of face masks. Attendance is based on your personal comfort level.