Services
Brett Funeral Home
2001 West Wisconsin Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53233
(414) 342-0692
For more information about
Patricia Mandel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH,
1905 W. Wisconsin Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Mandel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia E. "Patty" Mandel


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia E. "Patty" Mandel Notice
Mandel, Patricia "Patty" E. Found eternal peace after a courageous battle with cancer on June 27, 2019 at the age of 64. Beloved daughter of Myrtle (the late William) Mandel. Cherished sister of the late Cheryl (Ronn) Krueger, Diane Mandel, Karen Mandel (Dee Bigg) and Lynn Bittner. Loving aunt of Jessica Zywicki, Krista (Brad) Leech, Amber (Dustin) Weimann, Ronald Krueger Jr., John Krueger, David (Gretchen) Krueger and Rebecca Krueger. Further survived by great nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. Patty worked as a fundraiser for UPAF, Skylight Theater and The Milwaukee Rep for many years. She enjoyed vacationing in Las Vegas, cooking, gardening, doing crossword puzzles and caring for her pets. She was fun-loving, and was always "the life of the party". She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her. Many thanks to the compassionate doctors, nurses and caregivers at VITAS Hospice and Sunrise Healthcare Center. Visitation Saturday July 6, 2019 at REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1905 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53233 at 10:00 AM with Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or Wisconsin Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline