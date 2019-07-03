|
Mandel, Patricia "Patty" E. Found eternal peace after a courageous battle with cancer on June 27, 2019 at the age of 64. Beloved daughter of Myrtle (the late William) Mandel. Cherished sister of the late Cheryl (Ronn) Krueger, Diane Mandel, Karen Mandel (Dee Bigg) and Lynn Bittner. Loving aunt of Jessica Zywicki, Krista (Brad) Leech, Amber (Dustin) Weimann, Ronald Krueger Jr., John Krueger, David (Gretchen) Krueger and Rebecca Krueger. Further survived by great nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. Patty worked as a fundraiser for UPAF, Skylight Theater and The Milwaukee Rep for many years. She enjoyed vacationing in Las Vegas, cooking, gardening, doing crossword puzzles and caring for her pets. She was fun-loving, and was always "the life of the party". She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her. Many thanks to the compassionate doctors, nurses and caregivers at VITAS Hospice and Sunrise Healthcare Center. Visitation Saturday July 6, 2019 at REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1905 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53233 at 10:00 AM with Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or Wisconsin Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 3, 2019